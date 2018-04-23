Share:

WASHINGTON - Police were hunting Sunday for a seminude gunman on the run after a pre-dawn shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, in the southern US state of Tennessee left four people dead.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote on Twitter that the shooting occurred in an area southeast of the city at 3:25 am (0825 GMT). Three of the victims died at the scene and a fourth at a hospital, while two others people were being treated for injuries, police said. “A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair,” the department said. Having twice identifying the shooter as “nude,” police later tweeted that the gunman had shed his coat and was last seen wearing black pants but no shirt. Police said that “murder warrants are now being drafted against Travis Reinking,” a 29-year-old from Morton, Illinois who was earlier identified as a person of interest.

Local police spokesman Don Aaron told a televised news briefing that Reinking had arrived in a pickup truck, and opened fire on people gathered outside the restaurant.

He then went inside the restaurant where more shots were fired, and a patron was hit, before someone was able to grab his rifle from him, Aaron said. “This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family. We ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers,” Waffle House wrote on Twitter.

Police posted a photo of an AR-15-style assault rifle, saying it was the weapon used in the shooting.