The world is changing with a speed of light and smart phones are facilitating this change. Every component of the business is responding to this inevitable change. Be it a centre of an organization or the large-scale business itself, every single part of the business is entering into digital age.

From sales to customer care, from HR to finance, from marketing to admin and the backend offices, every pillar of the business is seeking ways to facilitate internal operations, multiply sales, digital gadgets increase productivity and expand business through digital means.

Digitalization not only ensures strong reach of the business to the local markets but also gives more opportunities for going global. Every business has to have its presence on a dedicated website, social media pages and through its customized app, simultaneously. However, apps are getting more traffic than the websites or even the social media pages. Technological revolution has brought the business to the app-age. This app-age revolves around the smart phones.

A business that is not on mobile phone is already on the verge of elimination.

According to a research, “89% of consumers’ time is spent on apps and 11% on websites, especially for commercial usage and leisure time, gaming, entertainment and social networking sites taking 63% of the chunk. The number of available apps in the Google Play Store was most recently placed at 3.5 million apps in December 2017, after surpassing 1 million apps in July 2013. Google Play was originally launched in October 2008 under the name Android Market. There are more than 6 million apps available. The total number of mobile app downloads in 2017 – 197 billion and 352.9 billion is expected by the end of 2021 (Statista). The total number of iOS app downloads in 2016 – 25+ billion (Source: App Annie).

The total number of Android app downloads in 2015 – 50 billion (Source: Benedict Evans). This statistic presents a forecast for the number of mobile app downloads worldwide in 2016, 2017 and 2021. In 2016, consumers downloaded 149.3 billion mobile apps to their connected devices. In 2021, this figure is projected to grow to 352.9 billion app downloads. The most-downloaded non-gaming app publishers in the Google Play Store in February 2017 were Facebook, WhatsApp and Google. Facebook ranked first with over 140 million monthly app downloads worldwide.

Mobile games are also set to generate a large volume of app downloads to mobile devices - all of the leading gaming app publishers in the Google Play Store had double-digit download figures without any signs of slowing down.” Use of mobile phone in the business is as important as running the business itself however most of the organizations are the business because “others” too are doing it.

Consumer behavior is what the organizations need to keep in mind. They need to engage their customer as soon as he starts using the app. People like to play games (as the research depicts), learn through the stories or relevant case studies and then convince themselves to understand figures. “What you give is the price and what you get is the value” as Warren Buffet said. This stands true for any business. To make customers understand the value of the product, you need to help them learn the benefits and that too by telling them a simple and short story.