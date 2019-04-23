Share:

LAHORE - A special ceremony was held at Lahore Zoo on the arrival of 18 tigers and cheetahs gifted by Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoom. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was chief guest at the ceremony. These cats worth Rs100 million have been gifted by Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoom for Lahore Zoo . These big cats include three male and a female white tigers, four male and two female Bengal tigers and four pairs of African lions. All these animals are aged one to five. The chief minister thanked the prime minister of UAE for the gift. Buzdar inspected arrangements for the cages of newly arrived tigers and cheetahs. Talking to the media, he said that there were no differences among his party leaders and the entire team was united. He said “we are serving people as a team in Punjab”. PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and Ghulam Sarwar Khan and provincial ministers Sardar Sibtain Khan and Syed Sumsam Bukhari and concerned authorities were also present.