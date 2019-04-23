Share:

LAHORE : The leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei hosted top ICT industry leaders at its ‘5G is ON’ forum, co-located at the SAMENA Leaders’ Summit. During the forum, organizations from the public and private sectors laid plans for5G readiness in the region, while examining best practices ahead of large-scale 5G network deployments in the Middle East and internationally.

Huawei provided insights on how 5G can benefit the acceleration of digital transformation, help achieve the targets of the national visions and agendas, in addition to pushing the development of different industries and sectors in the region.