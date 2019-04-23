Share:

LAHORE : Ahmad Khan’s 87 including a 109-run fifth-wicket partnership with Umer Eman for NCA U16 Mujahid were the highlights of the first day of the two-day U16 practice match, which began on Monday here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, NCA U16 Mujahid were bowled out for 308 in 85.5 overs. Ahmad was top scorer with 87 off 85 balls with 14 fours and three sixes. He added 109 runs in a fifth-wicket partnership with Umer, who hit eight fours in his 147-ball 65. Muneeb Wasif was the other notable run-getter with 43. For NCA U16 Shaheen, Khalid Khan and Faisal Akram took three wickets each, conceding 54 and 83 runs respectively.