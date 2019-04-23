Share:

CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has offered a tribute to the victims of Sunday’s terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.

Visiting a Buddhist temple in suburban Melbourne in a pre-arranged stop in his election campaign, Morrison told the community there that “love conquers hate,” according to local media The Australian.

The death toll from the multiple explosions which shook Sri Lanka on Sunday has risen to 290, while over 500 have been injured.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has confirmed that one Australian was injured in the attacks and is receiving consular assistance. “On a day like this, it’s a great opportunity to reflect on the beauty of the human spirit because of the terrible events that took place in your motherland,” Morrison told the congregation at the temple.

“And while we do not yet know who is responsible for these attacks, what we do know is that hate and evil are what sits behind any such attacks.

“And so we stand here together and we look at these young people and we are full of hope, and we are full of love because love conquers fear, love conquers hate. Love is the basis of peace and it is what binds is together.”