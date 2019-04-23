Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that all educational boards in the country would evolve a calendar to ensure announcement of FSc/FA examination results till July 31.

Talking to the media at a local hotel here after attending an inter-provincial education ministers conference, he said that educational boards would announce exam results on time so that students could get admission to universities or other educational institutes across country.

The minister said that students currently face difficulties in getting admission to universities or colleges as the educational boards hold examination in different months, adding that it was also decided in the conference that students should be awarded certificates for passing middle/8th class examination by the boards.

A decision would also be taken about whether the examination of 9th and 11th class should be conducted or not, he added. Shafqat Mehmood said that efforts were being made to table the charter for converting Prime Minister’s House into a university, in current session of the National Assembly.

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Advisor Zia Ullah Bangash besides representatives of all provinces attended the conference.