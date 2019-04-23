Share:

PESHAWAR - A Peshawar-bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was given clearance after it was suspected to have a bomb on Monday.

Flight PK-325 was given the go-ahead to head toward Peshawar from Karachi after it was thoroughly searched after the rumour.

The captain made an emergency landing on Peshawar Airport after he was alarmed of the possibility of a bomb. He apprised the control room of the situation. All the passengers were off-loaded and the plane was abruptly searched by the Security officials.

The bomb disposal squad searched the plane and later gave clearance after not finding a trace of any explosives. Subsequently, the flight was allowed again to take-off from the airport.