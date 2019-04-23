Share:

ISLAMABAD - The weekly meeting of the Federal Cabinet to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Tuesday) will discuss proposed revision in Pakistan’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China among other items for consideration on its agenda.

Consideration of FTA becomes significant for seeking cabinet nod ahead of crucial three-day visit of Prime Minister to China scheduled to commence from April 25.

The cabinet is also expected to take up for consideration the proposed tax amnesty scheme for asset declaration. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is expected to brief the cabinet in the light of his assessment and input given by the FBR while chairing a special meeting on Sunday.

It was attended by Finance Secretary Mohammad Younas Dagha, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Federal Board of Revenue chairman Dr Jehanzeb Khan and others.

Proposed amnesty scheme for asset declaration if approved by the cabinet will go ahead without any major change and will come to an end before the International Monetary Fund’s bailout programme kicks in on July 1.

The Cabinet in its previous two meetings sought more input and explanations on its scope and impact on the national exchequer and decided to pen it for the meeting scheduled today before the exit of then finance minister Asad Umar.

The Cabinet is also expected to take up the Draft Bill for Establishment of Islamabad National University (INU) in Prime Minister’s House.