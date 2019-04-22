Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority’s board recommended the federal government to allow amendment in Master Plan to adjust the displacement of boundary wall of the Model Prison by Pakistan Public Works Department with the existing alignment of the 17th Avenue.

A land measuring 90 acres in Sector H-16/2 was allotted to the ICT for construction of capital’s model prison in year 2013. A 1,200 feet wide Kashmir Highway is running in the North of the site whereas 600 feet wide 17th Avenue in the West of Model Prison.

The issue between two organisations surfaced in 2018 when CDA informed ICT administration and Pak PWD that the boundary wall of Model Prison had been constructed in the Right of Way of 17th Avenue by encroaching it up to 78 feet on western side of the Jail. The CDA asked the ICT to rectify the alignment of boundary wall to avoid encroachment in the Right of Way of 17th Avenue.

In response, Pak PWD blamed CDA’s land survey section for wrong demarcation of the site and informed that they had already spent Rs338 million on the construction of wall and they were unable to remove the same.

On the other side, planning wing of the civic body took a stance that according to possession certificate signed by the concerned official of ICT at time of handing over moot of Model Prison, he was supposed to seek verification report from CDA at plinth level before proceeding further but they did not comply with the same.

“I shall get the construction at plinth level checked from Land Survey Division of CDA before proceeding construction”, section 6 of the certificate reads.

The issue of construction of boundary wall on wrong alignment was later discussed in several meetings to review the construction of Model Prison, but could not be resolved as the ICT Administration and Pak PWD showed their inability to correct the alignment of Boundary Wall, due to heavy expenditures involved in its construction of RCC Boundary Wall.

Sources informed that in a recent meeting with the Secretary Interior and the Registrar Islamabad High Court, it was decided that the Planning Wing of the civic body would move a summary to amend the master plan for the consideration of its board and then for the formal approval of the federal government.

The CDA board in its meeting held on Monday discussed two options to resolve the issue. It was recommended by the concerned wing that the existing boundary wall of the model prison might be removed and new wall should be constructed according to the right coordinates or request the federal government to amend the master plan. Sources said that the CDA board opted for the second option and decided to send the matter to federal government for amendment in the master plan as the first option involves a loss of Rs. 338 Million to the government exchequer.

Sources informed further in case the federal government would approve the summary, there would not affect 600 feet width of the ROW of 17th Avenue as the model prison did not exceeds from its allotted areas but it only swapped the building from one side to another.

Meanwhile, the CDA board deferred a matter regarding appointment of new legal advisor, as the said summary was not available with the board.