Share:

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) as part of its anti-encroachment drive continued operations against encroachments in different areas of the federal capital on Tuesday during which it removed eight depots of building material, confiscated 10 trucks construction and 12 trucks encroachment material.

The Enforcement Directorate of CDA carried out an operation against the illegal workshops being operated in sector F-10, removed four (04) trucks of encroachment material and confiscated tools. Another action was taken against the workshops being operated in the parking area of sector G-8 during which three (03) trucks encroachment material was confiscated.

Similarly, another action was taken against encroachments in sector I-10 Markaz during which encroachments established in the verandas and footpaths were removed and five (05) trucks encroachment material was confiscated which was later on shifted to CDA store. Furthermore, one chapper hotel was also demolished in Sector G-11/3.

Meanwhile, operation against illegal construction material depots along the Islamabad Expressway continued on second day during which eight (08) depots of construction material were removed while 10 dumpers construction material was also confiscated.