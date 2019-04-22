Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Capital Development Authority Amir Ali Ahmed on Monday said that the CDA had constituted a committee comprising Deputy Commissioner and Member Planning CDA for talking to owners of private housing societies along Expressway for contribution of their share in expansion of the city’s busiest artery.

He also said that there was a need to regularise the housing schemes and cooperative societies and a separate department would be established by June this year for the purpose.

Work on updating the capital’s master plan has almost been completed and will be presented to the Cabinet committee for further consideration and approval within a month, he said. The modifications are expected to address a number of urban and rural issues of the capital including extension of roads, relocation of illegal slums, regularisation of private housing schemes and preservation of green belts and parks.

The chairman CDA said that regular periodical revision of Islamabad Master Plan was required after every 20 years but the task was not done for multiple decades. Neglecting proper up-gradation of the master plan has paved way to a number of urban problems including pollen allergy, traffic hazards and environmental degradation. The modified master plan is hoped to address all such issues, he said.