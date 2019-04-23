Share:

China has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation in the two-day second Belt and Road Forum that beings in Beijing on Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Geng Shuang during his routine briefing in Beijing termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor as highly demonstrative project and set a good example for other projects under Belt and Road Initiative.

He remarked that with concerted efforts of both China and Pakistan, CPEC, a flagship project of Belt and road Initiative has delivered many tangible benefits to the people of the two countries with concrete outcomes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of Chinese President, Xi Jinping, is scheduled to participate in the second edition of Belt and Road Forum. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising federal ministers and other senior officials.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the inaugural session of the forum and deliver a keynote speech at the plenary meeting of high-level dialogue. The prime minister along with other world leaders will attend the leaders’ roundtable sessions on the second day of the forum.

He will also hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to further promote bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

A number of agreements are also expected to be signed to further promote cooperation between the two countries under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor framework during the visit.

The prime minister is also expected to meet world leaders on the sidelines of the forum.

The forum will include a series of events, such as leaders' round table, high-level meeting, thematic forum, CEO conference, under the theme of Belt and Road cooperation shaping a brighter shared future.