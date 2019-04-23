Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Arshad Ali in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Provincial Assembly of Punjab (Comparative and Critical Analysis of Legislation for Promotion of Education by Non-Graduate and Graduate Assemblies: 1985-2012). Dr Muhammad Arshad Ali is working as clerk at Punjab Assembly. He started his career as Farash in Punjab Assembly in BS-1 and during his service, he did his FA, BA, MA in Political Science and now he has completed his PhD.

He has done his research work under the supervision of former director of PU Pakistan Study Centre Prof Dr Massarat Abid.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad has congratulated him on his achievement.