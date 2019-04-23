Share:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

The agency said the visit will happen "soon," but did not disclose further details.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would meet at the end of April.

The meeting is expected to take place at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, according to a report by Kommersant. The location has reportedly been chosen by North Korea due to security concerns.

Earlier last week, Kim Jong-Un has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the Russian President in order to reach peach on the Korean Peninsula and to develop bilateral relations.

"I am ready to closely cooperate with you in order to steadily and constructively develop the traditional friendly relations between the DPRK and Russia as required by the new era and defend peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and the rest of the world", Kim said in a letter quoted by KCNA.

This will be Kim's first visit to Russia. His predecessor, Kim Jong-Il, visited Russia three times, last time being in 2011.

On 12 April, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was re-elected as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission during the latest session of the state's parliament.