ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday launched its first annual performance report and post-election review on General Elections-2018 with 47 recommendations.

Secretary ECP Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad addressing the media said that best arrangements were made by the commission in general election-2018 with increased the number of polling stations. He said new technology of Result Management System (RMS) and Result Transmission System (RTS) was introduced.

He said that CCTV cameras were installed in 17,000 polling stations while a comprehensive monitoring mechanism was adopted by training ECP staff. He said the commission had no power to declare any political party as terrorist.

In its report commission recommended the federal government to issue directions to all provincial governments for provision of missing facilities in all public buildings to be used as polling stations.

It suggested that the federal government may issue direction to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for increasing registration of women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), minorities and transgender persons by removing existing challenges and barriers.

It also suggested that the directions may also be issued to authorities concerned to simplify processes for PWDs to obtain disability certificate and issuance of national identity card with disability logo by NADRA.

It also recommended that the federal government may take immediate steps for official publication of census report so that the delimitation of local government elections could be carried out timely.

It suggested that necessary amendment may be made in the Elections Act, 2017 to provide that a party ticket once submitted with the Returning Officer in favour of a candidates on general seat should not be re-called, withdrawn or replaced.

It was suggested that experienced officers may be appointed as Returning Officers and they may be exempted from their office work.

Female staff should be assigned duties nearest to their residence with increased financial incentives while targeted awareness and motivational campaign and federal government may direct the designated presses to upgrade their printing machinery for printing of ballot papers in future polls.

The reports also recommended that the new technology should not be adopted until it becomes foolproof and practicable in the field.

It recommended that the Election Tribunals may be appointed from sitting Judges of the High Court.