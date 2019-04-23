Share:

SAHIWAL : Engro Foods believes in winning trust through transparency and they opened the doors of their Sahiwal Plant and their supplier dairy farm in Sahiwal to the parliamentarians of Punjab Assembly. The delegation of parliamentarians who visited Engro Foods were Sadia Sohail Rana, Rafya Kamal, Nabila Hakim Ali from PTI, Rahila Khadim Hussain & Shameela Aslam from PML(N), Faiza Malik from PPP and Syed Hamid Falki, Director Parliamentary Affairs -Punjab Youth Council. The purpose of this visit was to win trust through transparency by showing the entire process from grass to glass. The parliamentarians were introduced to the entire process that ensure a smooth running of Engro Foods operations. The delegation was briefed and familiarized to the milk procurement channels employed by EFL and their efforts to revolutionize the dairy sector of Pakistan by empowering the farmers with best dairy farming practices.

During the field visit, the parliamentarians experienced first-hand the ways and practices employed at Engro Foods supply value chain. From visiting commercial dairy farm to milk collection center and processing plant the entire process was regarded very informative as the parliamentarians showed deep interest.