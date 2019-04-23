Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Director Prof Khalid Mahmood has urged healthcare providers to save 10 percent of their income for research and updating knowledge and skills. Speaking at a farewell party for Prof Mohammad Mujeeb who has recently retired on reaching age of superannuation on Monday, he said that regular workshops were important for doctors for own career growth and improving service delivery at hospitals. Known ENT surgeon Prof Mujeeb announced continuing performing endoscopic operations at PINS along with Prof Khalid Mahmood. Both the surgeons have so far performed more than 500 operations. Prof Khalid Mahmood appreciated spirit of his colleague, saying he (Prof Mujeeb) could have earned lot more while providing such service at any private health facility. He said that this working relationship would continue providing state of the art endoscopic surgery facilities at PINS. He said that all this exercise was aimed at benefitting the poor who could not afford such surgery at private clinics. He said that neurosciences and ENT has close links as for removing tumors from the lower part of brain through nose.