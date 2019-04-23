Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed his views on what he termed as “shocking attitude” of the Federal Investigation Agency in the Asghar Khan case.

The minister took to Twitter, and stated that the stance of the FIA on the matter was contrary to that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He called it “a basis of democratic norms and transparency” that all persons found guilty in the case must be punished, or otherwise it would be a misfortune.

On Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected recommendation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to close the Asghar Khan case after its claim of lack of evidence, and directed it to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Azmat Saeed, presided over hearing of the case.

The bench remarked that the report submitted by the FIA “is incomplete” and it contained only summary and not even statements of the witnesses.

“Testimonies can be presented in an envelope, and if needed they will be disclosed,” the court remarked.

The defence pleaded with the court to review the defense ministry’s response in the case, by stating that Brig (rtd) Hamid Saeed has admitted that the funds were distributed.

To which, Justice Saeed responded that matter would be considered afterwards.

Deputy Attorney General Khurram Saeed said that the recipients who had taken money were not admitting that they had received the amount.

To which, Justice Saeed stated that such an argument would not be accepted for closing the case.

“Every accused in the custody of NAB refuses to confess the crimes he/she had committed,” he said. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing for four weeks.

The SC is hearing a case on the implementation of the verdict in the Asghar Khan case which concerns the dishing out of Rs140 million among politicians allegedly by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) before the 1990 general elections.

The FIA had pleaded with the SC to close the Asghar Khan case, in its response following the court’s directives to furnish a comprehensive report in the case.

The FIA maintained that due to lack of evidence, the case could not proceed in the court of law.

The report mentioned that statements of several witnesses were recorded, besides investigation into benami accounts in the same case.

Furthermore, it was stated that the inquiry committee had interviewed Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Habib Akram, Brig (rtd) Hamid Saeed and advocate Yousaf Memon. However, substantial evidence could not be ascertained.