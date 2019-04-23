Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday defended appointment of Dr Hafeez Shaikh as top financial wizard after resignation of Asad Umar. Awan said this did not mean Umar was not a capable minister.

Talking to reporters here, she said at times situation is not conducive enough for a player to prove his capabilities. She said the PTI government was aware of people’s problems and would do its best to solve them at the earliest. She was all praise for media’s role in running the democratic system. She said the government would welcome positive criticism as well as suggestions to solve multiple problems the country has been facing.

Awan said the government regarded the media as the fourth pillar of the state and would give its due importance. Referring to problems of the media persons, she said she was aware of them and had already discussed them with the relevant authorities. She said that outstanding bills of the newspapers would be cleared soon.

Also, Awan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Monday. Matters of mutual interest, political situation and national affairs came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister said the PTI team was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the PTI had come into power with determination of serving people of Pakistan and will continue their journey without caring for any criticism. Punjab Finance Minister and spokesman for Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill were also present.

Firdous MEETS ELAHI

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi on Monday felicitated Firdous Ashiq Awan on assuming her new office. The two exchanged views about the political situation.