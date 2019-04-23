Share:

KARACHI - Day-long free medical camps were organised for the police personnel, their families and general public in different areas of district here on Monday.

The medical camps were organised on the directives of Inspector General of Police Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam by North Karachi Industrial Area (NKAI), Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and Liaquatabad. Police stations in their respective jurisdictions, said police sources. Shahra-e-Noor Jahan police organised the medical camp at MAK Collegiate nearby Shadman town.

while New Karachi police held a camp at Noorani Ground - New Karachi here. The people were provided free tests of ECG, sugar and blood pressure in the medical camps.