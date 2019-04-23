Share:

ISLAMABAD : The gold imports into the country dipped by 20.48 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (2018-19) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported gold worth $11.861 million during July-March (2018-19) compared to the imports of $14.916 million during July-March (2017-18), showing decrease of 20.48 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the country narrowed by 27.81 percent in March 2019 compared to the same month of last year. The gold imports in March 2019 were recorded at $1.588 million against the imports of $1.736 million in March 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports increased by 185.61 percent during March 2019 when compared to the imports of $0.556million in February 2019.