HIV Aids is one of the biggest disease that affects the people of the world and in every country, doctors and experts are struggling to find a cure for this horrifying disease. In Pakistan, HIV Aids affect 132,000 people. In many areas of Pakistan people are affected like, Punjab 60,000 people are affected by Aids, in Sindh 52,000 and in KPK and Islamabad 17,000 are affected it is a disease which destroys the immune system of the human being. This virus affects girls at the age of 15 and 19. The government should take direct action on this deadly disease.

ASIFA AMANULLAH,

Turbat, April 2.