The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have recovered 500 acres forest land in Loi Bher, Tamair and Maragala from the grabbers during last four months.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat said that ICT and CDA had jointly conducted anti encroachment operations across the city to vacate the state land from the grabbers.

He said as per the policy of the government, ICT and CDA was jointly conduction anti encroachment operations without any fear and pressure. To a question, the Deputy Commissioner said that Islamabad District management had made a comprehensive security plane for the holy month of Ramazan adding that two police personals would be deployed outside the mosques of the capital during the prayers of 'Taraveeh'.

He said District administration would also established two sasta bazaars at Taramri Chowk and G-7 opposite to Blue area during the holy month. He said teams of the ICT administration would check the prices of different markets to ensure the availability of edible items to the general public at affordable rates.