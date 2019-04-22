Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of aerial firing on the occasion of wedding ceremonies at the city’s wedding halls.

He chaired a meeting which was attended by DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed, SSP (Logistics) Irfan Tariq, SSP (Security) Suleman, AIG (Operations) Dr Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Special Branch) Zubair Ahmad Sheikh, additional SP and all zonal SPs.

The IGP had called the meeting in the backdrop of recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. He directed DIG (Operations) to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to provide foolproof security to the minorities in general and Christian community in particular. In addition to that, the IGP took a serious notice of aerial firing and fireworks taking place on the occasion of weddings at marquees in Islamabad.

The IGP while giving directions to DIG (Operations) said, “In future, concerned zonal SP, SDPO and SHO will be held responsible for the same”.

The IGP further directed the DIG to get a certificate from the owner of the marquees and wedding halls to ensure no aerial firing or firework will take place in their premises. In case of non-compliance, legal proceedings will be initiated against organizers of weddings and owners of wedding halls, he made it clear. The IGP further directed DIG (Operations) to get report on daily basis through zonal SPs.

The IGP took a detailed briefing from SP Investigation, SP City and concerned Homicide Inspector and SHO on murder of a Chinese national. The IGP constituted a special investigation team headed by SP Investigation and directed them to trace this case as a litmus test within 3 days.

Furthermore, the IGP directed DIG (Operations) to kick start open courts on daily basis. He directed the DIG and zonal SPs to vigorously continue the ongoing campaign against drug and land mafia through continuous search and combing operations.

In the backdrop of recent terror incident in Sri Lanka, the IGP directed DIG (Operations) to prepare a comprehensive patrolling plan including night patrolling in order to thwart any untoward incident in the city. The IGP while directing DIGs and SPs, made it clear that no laxity will be tolerated regarding corruption. He said that the process of accountability should be ruthless against corrupt elements.