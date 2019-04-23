Share:

LAHORE - Brilliant bowling by Babar Rehman and Husbaan Javed (4 wickets each) helped Karachi Port Trust (KPT) bundle out Sabir’s Poultry for meager 85 runs on the opening day of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II round three Pool D match at LCCA ground on Monday.

Sabir’s Poultry started well against KPT and dismissed them for paltry 150 runs in 37.2 overs with only Shah Ali Zafar batting well and scoring 91 as no other batsman could contribute well for KPT. Ghulam Rehman was player of the day for Sbair’s Poultry as he grabbed 5 wickets for 49 while his teammates Asif Fawad and Nisar Ahmed bagged two wickets each.

After such a brilliant performance from bowlers, Sabir’s Poultry batsmen couldn’t justify their roles and kept on losing their wickets on regular intervals, thus were all out for meager 84 runs in 27.3 overs. Only Imran Nazir score 32. Babar Rehman (4-20), Husbaan Javed (4-28) and Khalid Mehmood (2-36) bowled for KPT. At the close of the first day’s play, Sabir’s Poultry were at 48-3 in 10 overs.

In another Pool D match between Pakistan Railways and K-Electric at Railway Stadium, K-Electric, after being put into bat, were bowled out for 295 in 58.1 overs. Nasir Nawaz was top scorer with 95 that came off 86 balls with 11 fours and five sixes. For Railways, Hamza Nazar captured 5 for 88. In reply, Railways were 83 for 3 in 22 overs at stumps.

In Pool ‘A’ match between Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Haideri Traders at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, CAA were dismissed for 226 in 52.3 overs. Ashar Qureshi top-scored with a 86-ball 70 with 18 fours. For Haideri Traders, Jallat Khan took six wickets for 62. In turn, Haideri Traders were 122 for six at stumps. For Civil Aviation, Mirza Ahsan took all six wickets.

In another Pool ‘A’ match between Omer Associates and Pakistan Navy at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Omer Associates, after winning the toss, elected to bat first. They were bowled out for 194 in 69 overs. Fahadis Bukhari scored 165-ball 68 with nine fours. For Pakistan Navy, Fawad Khan took five for 68. In reply, Pakistan Navy were 64 for three in 25 overs at stumps.

In Pool ‘B’ match between Port Qasim and Ghani Glass at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Ghani Glass elected to bat first and scored 399 for nine in 83 overs. Zeeshan Ashraf hit 13 fours in his 157-ball 94. For Port Qasim, Azam Hussain and Tanveer Ahmad took four wickets apiece. In reply, at stumps, Port Qasim were 12 for one in five overs.

In another Pool ‘B’ match between Candyland and Higher Education Commission at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Candyland after being put into bat were bowled out for 250 in 63.1 overs. Tayyab Riaz scored 83 off 96 balls with eight fours and a six. For Higher Education Commission, Asfand Mehran took five for 63. In reply, Higher Education Commission were 146 for one in 24 overs at stumps.

In Pool ‘C’ match between State Bank and Pakistan Air Force at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Pakistan Air Force after being put into bat were dismissed for 116 in 39.5 overs. For State Bank, Muhammad Ilyas claimed four for 41. In reply, State Bank were 161 for three at stumps.

In another Pool ‘C’ match between Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Army at the Army Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Army, after being sent into bat were bowled out for 200 in 63.4 overs. For Pakistan International Airlines, Tahir Khan took five for 62. At stumps, Pakistan International Airlines were 105 for two in 24 overs.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

POOL – A

AT NBP STADIUM, KARACHI

OMER ASSOCIATES: 194 all out, 69 overs (Fahadis Bukhari 68, {165b, 9x4}; Arsalan Bashir 44, {87b, 6x4, 1x6}; Yasir Mushtaq 20, {45b, 4x4}; Fawad Khan 5-68, Raza Ul Hasan 3-45)

PAKISTAN NAVY: 64 for 3, 25 overs (Latif Jonejo 31, {67b, 4x4, 1x6}; Hafiz Asad 27, {50b, 3x4}; Ulfat Shah 2-6)

AT UBL SPORTS COMPLEX, KARACHI:

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY: 226 all out, 52.3 overs (Asher Qureshi 70, {86b, 13x4}; Ishfaq Ahmed 29, {40b, 5x4}; Shahid Nawaz 25, {18b, 4x6}; Jallat Khan 6-62, Muhammad Ibrahim 3-47)

HAIDERI TRADERS: 122 for 6, 45 overs (Muhammad Usman 35, {68b, 5x4}; Momin Waqar 24, {25b, 4x4}; Jallat Khan 21 not out, {59b, 2x4}; Mirza Ahsan 6-51)

POOL - B

AT RANA NAVEED ACADEMY, SHEIKHUPURA:

CANDYLAND: 250 all out, 63.1 overs (Tayyab Riaz 83, {96b, 8x4, 1x6}; Babar Ali 61 not out, {73b, 7x4, 3x6}; Asfand Mehran 5-63, Fahad Usman 2-20)

HIGHER EDUCATION COMMISSION: 146 for one, 24 overs (Fahad Usman 81, not out {79b, 10x4}; Arsalan Zia 42 not out, {54b 5x4})

AT IQBAL STADIUM, FAISALABAD

GHANI GLASS: 299 for 9, 83 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 94, {151b, 13x4}; Tayyab Tahir 91, {81b, 8x4, 4x6}; Shahbaz Javed 60, {123b, 6x4}; Yousaf Babar 51, {84b, 3x4}; Haris Nazar 31 not out, {26b, 4x4}; Tanveer Ahmed 4-57, Azam Hussain 4-113)

PORT QASIM: 12 for one, 5 overs

POOL - C

AT ARMY CRICKET GROUND, RAWALPINDI

PAKISTAN ARMY: 200 all out, 63.4 overs (Shoaib Khan 82, {108b, 9x4, 1x6}; Haseeb-ur-Rehman 43, {114b, 4x4}; Hamza Arshad 28, {42b, 3x4, 1x6}; Tahir Khan 5-62)

PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES: 105 for 2, 24 overs (Shehzar Muhammad 34, {41b, 6x4}; Maeez Naqvi 29, {65b, 3x4}; Hanif Azad 28 not out, {36b, 4x4}; Umair Khan 2-47)

AT DIAMOND GROUND, ISLAMABAD

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE: 116 all out, 39.5 overs (Ali Malik 30, {96b, 3x4}; Muhammad Ilyas 4-41, Hamza Nadeem 3-11, Muhammad Nawaz 2-4)

STATE BANK OF PAKISTAN: 161 for 3, 34 overs (Syed Saad Ali 46 not out, {61b, 7x4}; Usman Sallahuddin 34 not out, {76b, 4x4}; Rizwan Hussain 28, {28b, 3x4}; Israrullah 21, {20b, 4x4}; Muhamamd Nawaz 20, {28b, 4x4}; Muhammad Shahzad 3-18)

POOL - D

AT RAILWAY STADIUM, LAHORE

K-Electric: 295 all out, 58.1 overs (Nasir Nawaz 95, {86b, 11x4, 5x6}; Umair Bin Yousaf 68, {103b, 10x4, 1x6}; Jahanzaib Sultan 47, {52b, 9x4}; Hamza Nazar 5-88, Muhammad Rameez 3-66, Abdul Rauf 2-53)

PAKISTAN RAILWAYS: 88 for 3, 22 overs (Zain Ul Hasnain 29, {47b, 7x4}; Mohsin Pervaiz 20, {29b, 3x4}; Asad Raza 3-49)

AT LCCA GROUND, LAHORE

KARACHI PORT TRUST: 150 all out, 37.2 overs (Shah Ali Zafar 91, {102b, 17x4}; Ghulam Rehman 5-49, Asif Fawad 2-14, Nisar Ahmed 2-61) and 48 for 3, 10 overs (Anas Mehmood 24 not out, {32b, 5x4}; Ghulam Rehman 2-20)

SABIR’S POULTRY: 84 all out, 27.3 overs (Imran Nazir 32, {26b, 7x4}; Babar Rehman 4-20, Husbaan Javed 4-28, Khalid Mehmood 2-36)