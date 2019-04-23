Share:

Actress and singer Meesha Shafi has asked for her name to be withdrawn from the nominations of the upcoming Lux Style Awards , in order to express solidarity with those boycotting the award show to speak up against harassment and abuse.

“I would kindly request that my name and work be removed from the list of nominees,” she tweeted. Her song, “Mein”, had been selected for a win at this year’s LSA.

Ahead of the show, there has been one drop out after another.

First model, Eman Suleman, boycotted the award ceremony, refusing to share the stage with an alleged sexual harasser - also a nominee. Then yesterday, clothing brand, Generation, and designer, Saima Bargfrede, followed suit by refusing to attend the LSA.

“I want to thank Eman Suleman,” Shafi wrote on her personal account, “What she, Generation and Saima Bargfrede, have said and done is what I consider my award.”

In her tweet today, Shafi further wrote that “In a perfect world, I would love to see women retain their space in the industry while being safe, so that the cost of speaking up is minimized, or even done away with altogether. With brave women like these, I feel optimistic about getting there one day.”