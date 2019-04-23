Share:

ISLAMABAD : MUPS emerged as champions of Islamabad in the Leisure Leagues Intra-City Championship 2019 after beating 11 other competitive teams of the federal capital.

Total Football, on the other hand, secured their berth in the Leisure Leagues National Championship, as winners of Rawalpindi. “Leisure Leagues is entering its competitive round and it’s our aim to offer teams a platform where they can display their skills and have a chance to compete for the International Socca Federation (ISF) World Cup in Greece,” said World Group chairman Mehmood Trunkwala.

MUPS and Total Football will now be representing their cities in the Leisure Leagues National Championship, which will feature nearly 70 cities from throughout the country.