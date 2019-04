Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Tuesday arrested five more suspects from Karachi in fake accounts case.

According to the details, the detainees include Nazir Jokhio, Muhammad Iqbal Jokhio, Ghulam Dastagir Jokio, Imam Bakhsh and Mian Bakhsh.

All five suspects were arrested by the NAB Karachi from the Supreme Court registry, and will soon be moved to Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning here that the anti-corruption watchdog had detained Nadeem Bhutto and Jameel Baloch on Monday.