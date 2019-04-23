Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability has written a letter to the interior ministry and recommended to place the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Aleem Khan on the Exit Control List, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

According to sources, the NAB headquarters had sent a letter to Interior Division in this regard after the approval of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

On February 6, 2009, the NAB Lahore Bureau has arrested PTI leader and former Punjab senior minister Aleem Khan in cases of assets beyond known sources and offshore companies. After the arrest, Aleem Khan sent his resignation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

On Saturday last, an accountability court Lahore extended Aleem Khan’s judicial remand till April 30.

The incumbent government has placed the names of top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, son-in-law Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

On the other hand, Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a high-level meeting of Operation and Prosecution Divisions at NAB headquarters and reviewed their performance, especially regarding mega corruption cases.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said he had already directed the concerned on October 11, 2017 to take the 170 mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. The meeting was told that NAB headquarters and regional bureaus have made encouraging efforts to conclude the mega corruption cases. As many as 105 mega corruption cases out of 179 corruption references have been submitted in relevant Accountability Courts. The proceedings of the cases were continuing as per law.

The meeting was told that, in NAB, inquiries were continuing in 15 cases and investigation in 18 cases while 41 cases have been concluded. The chairman NAB has already directed director generals of Prosecution and Operation divisions to take mage corruption cases to logical conclusion within the prescribed timeframe. Cases would not last for years. Corruption was root cause of all ills. NAB is striving hard to eradicate corruption by pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ by pursuing merit and transparency.

The Chairman NAB directed the officers to ensure self-respect of all persons visiting NAB offices. NAB should file a reference in accountability courts along with concrete evidence. NAB should pursue cases in Accountability Courts, High Courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan with comprehensive preparations that too by collecting concrete evidence as per law. NAB was utilising all resources to rid the country from corruption. NAB had received double complaints this year as compared to the year 2018. Performance analysis shows that NAB officers were striving hard to eradicate corruption. Positive results of the campaign have already started pouring in as according to Gillani and Gallup survey, 59 per cent people have expressed satisfaction over the NAB performance.