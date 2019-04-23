Share:

Karachi - After battling for life for 16 days, nine-month-old Nishwa breathed her last here on Monday.

Nishwa became paralysed after she was administered a wrong injection a couple of weeks earlier.

The minor girl was admitted to a private hospital Darul Sehat Gulistan-e-Johar where she was allegedly administered a wrong injection that made her paralysed on April 14. Later she was shifted to Liaquat National Hospital where she was under treatment but died yesterday.

“Nishwa showed a lot of courage but she lost her life. My daughter died but measures must be taken now to save daughters of others,” Nishwa’s father said while bursting into tears.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressing his grief over the death, said it was unfortunate that Nishwa lost her life despite all their efforts.

“We planned to take her abroad for treatment,” he said.

He prayed for the courage of the parents to bear the irreparable loss of their child saying he was standing by them in time of grief.

Political leaders including Faisal Sabzwari, Farooq Sattar, Bilal Ghaffar, Dr Seema Zia and PPP Ghazala Sial have also expressed their grief over death of baby Nishwa and demanded action against culprits, besides overhauling of the healthcare system in the province.

Talking to media outside Nishwa’s residence, Faisal Sabzwari said MQM-P provincial assembly candidate Amir Chishti owned Darul Sehat Hospital where the infant was administered wrong injection. He MQM-P will not resist any action against responsible.

Former MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said such incidents were happening daily in the city but lack of action against officials concerned was aggravating the situation.