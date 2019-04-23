Share:

Pakistan has strongly condemned the continuing incarceration and deteriorating health of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik since 22 February 2019 on trumped up charges.

Malik was arrested earlier under the draconian Public Safety Law and despite his critically worsening health was shifted to the notorious Tihar jail. “Despite his serious ill health and in violation of legal rights, ethics and norms, his family, who were informed after considerable delay, has not been permitted to meet him,” the Foreign Office said.

A statement said given the previous history of the Indian government’s mistreatment and violation of human rights of Kashmiri leaders, frequently subjecting them to torture and imprisoning them under fabricated charges due to their political beliefs, the apprehensions of Malik’s family members and Kashmiris in general about the safety and health of Malik are justified.

“His incarceration is yet another link in the series of steps taken by India to continue its intensified oppression of the Kashmiri people struggling for the realization of the legitimate right to self-determination,” the statement said.

It said Indian draconian laws, including the Public Safety Act, which are in blatant violation of fundamental human rights, which grant immunity to Indian occupation forces to operate with impunity, to arrest (upto two years without trial) and kill innocent Kashmiris, without any fear of prosecution, have also been strongly criticized by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UK All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group.

“Coercive Indian measures and brutalities against Kashmiris in IoK will not change the universally accepted reality of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, but will only aggravate the situation,” the statement said.

The statement added that Pakistan expects the Government of India to ensure the wellbeing of Malik, including provision of adequate health care and call upon the international community to impress upon India to desist from such inhuman actions, abolish draconian laws like PSA and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which perpetuate Indian atrocities in IoK, stop harassing and victimizing Kashmiris in IOK and expedite the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.