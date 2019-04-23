Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan tenpin team, comprising Salim Baig, Shahrukh and Moeez, grabbed sixth place in the Turkish Airlines World Tenpin Bowling Championship.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman said that three Pakistani players took part in event, where top bowlers from 63 countries were in action for three-day mega championship in Turkey. Pakistan team performed well during the event and made the nation and country proud.

“It is just the beginning as future of Pakistan bowling is quite bright. The federation is striving to provide the youngsters opportunities to showcase their skills and win laurels for the country. I am sure the government will take notice of the federation’s extraordinary efforts and lend a helping hand and provide it with an international coach,” Ijaz concluded.