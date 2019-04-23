Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for whipping up war hysteria.

Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks on Indian nuclear capability, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said: “Pakistan considers these remarks as highly unfortunate and irresponsible. Such rhetoric for short-term political and electoral gains, with complete disregard to its effects on strategic stability in South Asia is regrettable and against norms of responsible nuclear behaviour.” He added: “We would also like to draw attention to the remarks of the Indian Prime Minister, sensationally referring to the night of February 27, 2019 and the missile related threat from India as ‘Qatal ki Raat’ (the night of murder). It clearly contradicts the position of Indian officials, who had tried to give an impression that there were no such plans of India and instead had blamed Pakistan for ‘whipping up war hysteria’.”

“Such nuclear brinksmanship needs to be discouraged. It is in the interest of the region that both countries resume dialogue and discuss confidence building and restraint measures for the long-term strategic stability in South Asia.”

Over the weekend, Pakistan had censured India for unilaterally suspending the cross-Lone of Control trade over baseless allegations.

Pakistan said cross-LoC trade had been one of the functional Confidence-Building Measures between the two countries, which came about after arduous diplomatic efforts.

The unilateral suspension of this Kashmir-related CBM indicates that India is seeking to reverse even the modest gains made by the two countries in the diplomatic domain. Its suspension without consulting Pakistan is deeply regrettable, the statement said.

Pakistan condemns Yasin Malik’s detention

Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the continuing incarceration and deteriorating health of Yasin Malik, Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front since February 22, on trumped up charges. Malik was arrested earlier under the draconian Public Safety Law and despite his critically worsening health was shifted to the notorious Tihar jail. “Despite his serious ill health and in violation of legal rights, ethics and norms, his family, who were informed after considerable delay, has not been permitted to meet him. Given the previous history of the Indian government’s mistreatment and violation of human rights of Kashmiri leaders, frequently subjecting them to torture and imprisoning them under fabricated charges due to their political beliefs, the apprehensions of Malik’s family members and Kashmiris in general about the safety and health of Malik are justified. His incarceration is yet another link in the series of steps taken by India to continue its intensified oppression of the Kashmiri people struggling for the realization of the legitimate right to self-determination,” said a foreign ministry statement. Indian draconian laws, including the Public Safety Act, which are in blatant violation of fundamental human rights, which grant immunity to Indian occupation forces to operate with impunity, to arrest (upto two years without trial) and kill innocent Kashmiris, without any fear of prosecution, have also been strongly criticized by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UK All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group.