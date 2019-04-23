Share:

Pakistan and Japan have agreed to further bolster their bilateral ties on leadership as well as masses level.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and members of Japan Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League at the Japanese parliament in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The two sides also agreed to explore opportunities in trade, investment and other areas of development. The foreign minister acknowledged the role and efforts of Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League in furthering mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

Moreover, Qureshi conferred Sheshiro Eto with Hilal Pakistan Award in recognition of his services for promotion of relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Later, speaking at a working luncheon hosted in his honor by Chairman Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee Teruo Asada in Tokyo, Foreign Minister Qureshi invited Japanese companies to invest in the information technology sector, small and medium enterprises and agriculture value chains.

The minister encouraged members of the Japanese business committee to visit Pakistan and further explore the huge market for trade and investment. He said Pakistan has a long-standing trade and investment relationship with Japan and there is a need to build upon the reserve of goodwill, understanding and respect for brand Japan in Pakistan.

Elaborating on the economic agenda of the incumbent government, Qureshi said “we are determined to overcome the current economic challenges through peace-oriented, investment-friendly, development-focused and people-centered strategies.”

The two sides also deliberated on efforts to eliminate obstacles and overcome difficulties that obstruct the smooth flow of trade and investment between the two countries.

The chairman of Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee also expressed his satisfaction on the growing trade and investment relations.