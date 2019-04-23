Share:

Pakistan and Japan have agreed to enhance their leadership level and people to people contacts to further strengthen bilateral relations .

During a meeting on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and members of Japan Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League the two sides agreed to explore opportunities in trade, investment and other areas of development.

Qureshi acknowledged the role and efforts of Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League in furthering mutually beneficial bilateral relations .

Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship League Sheshiro Eto said a parliamentary delegation from Pakistan may visit Japan at the earliest.

On the occasion, Qureshi conferred Chairman Eto with Hilal-i-Imtiaz in recognition of his services for promotion of relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Speaking at a working luncheon hosted in his honour by Chairman Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee Teruo Asada, Qureshi said he has invited Japanese companies to invest in the information technology sector, small and medium enterprises and agriculture value chains.

The foreign minister encouraged members of the business committee to visit Pakistan and further explore the huge opportunities in trade and investment.

“Pakistan has a long-standing trade and investment relationship with Japan and there is a need to build upon the reserve of goodwill, understanding and respect for brand Japan in Pakistan,” he said.

Qureshi elaborated on the economic agenda of the incumbent government and how it is determined to overcome the current economic challenges through peace-oriented, investment-friendly, development-focused and people-centred strategies.

The two sides also discussed strengthening economic cooperation and increasing bilateral investments. They also deliberated on efforts to eliminate obstacles and overcome difficulties that obstruct the smooth flow of trade and investment between the two countries.

Asada expressed his satisfaction with the growing trade and investment relations.

Qureshi who was in Japan on a three-day official visit will next travel to Beijing to participate in Belt and Road Forum where he will present China-Pakistan Economic Corridor programme.