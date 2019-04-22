Share:

Cotton is the export product of Pakistan, 40% of our cotton constitutes exports. If a country’s imports are high and export is low, then the country can be in loose.

Those countries are in a better position whose exports are high and imports are low. Pakistan is in better position also if Pakistan wants to bring improvisation, so the dates of Balochistan are enough for exports. Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, which occupies 42% percent of the land. The dates of Makran (Balochistan) are popular across the world. In addition, dates can make a person strong and healthy as proved by biological science.

Therefore, Pakistan can export dates from Balochistan and the government should work for promotion of agriculture in Balochistan.

RAHMAT SHAFIQUE,

Turbat, April 3.