LAHORE - The parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday at 90-Shehra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, reposed its complete trust in Usman Buzdar.

The assembly members expressed their full confidence by standing on their seats. Various members said: “We are with Usman Buzdar. We are the lieutenants of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. We will be standing beside you in the journey of public service. Usman Buzdar is a good Chief Minister who listens to all with patience. A chief minister like him is our luck.”

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that he considered his post a special benevolence of Almighty Allah. Prime Minister Imran Khan and you have elected me as the chief minister and this post is meant for public service. Record legislation has been made in a short span of time in the Punjab Assembly and I pay tributes to all of you on taking part in the process of legislation, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that he is personally monitoring the situation by visiting different districts and added that he will visit three days. A new local bodies system is being introduced in Punjab which will depict the sentiments of the people and people will be fully empowered. He said that a new change will occur in Punjab with the launch of new local bodies system and status quo will come to an end. By the grace of Almighty Allah, we succeeded earlier and would succeed now as well. I have taken the responsibility of public service and the journey of public service will be continued along with meetings with the assembly members.

He said that common man will be given relief in Ramazan and ministers and secretaries will visit Ramazan bazaars. Similarly, the indiscriminate operation against squatters will continue and problems will be solved on a priority basis. He said that survey of rain- affected areas is in progress and every possible help will be extended to farmers after the survey. Your honor is my respect and those who will indulge in corruption will not stay on their posts because our government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption.

The chief minister said that committee has been constituted for forming new districts and tehsils and assembly members will also be consulted in this regard. A separate meeting with the assembly members of every district will also be held, he said.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that PTI government prominently worked for legislation and assembly members should take an active part in the legislation process. Political affairs, strategy for Punjab Assembly session and other important matters came under discussion in the meeting. The meeting also offered Fateha for the departed souls of the father of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Ahmed Ali Dareshik MPA. Pray was also offered for health recovery of Zara Naqvi MPA.

CM CHAIRS LDA MEETING

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the governing body meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority here on Monday in which LDA City Phase-I project was given approval and it was decided that the plotting work will be completed in eight months. He directed to fully implement the recruitment quota of special persons and the meeting also decided to digitalize the file system.

Three bus terminals will be established through public-private partnership in the provincial metropolis and the Chief Minister directed to constitute a committee for hiring consultant for Lahore division master plan-2040 and other issues.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that repair and maintenance of roads under the control of LDA should be completed on priority basis and the task of devising rules and regulations for constructing high-rise buildings in the city should be completed soon.

The chief minister was told that a consultative committee will be constituted for formulating policies for planning high-rise buildings. The proposal of excluding other districts from the jurisdiction of LDA was also deliberated upon. The Chief Minister directed that special attention should be paid to the beautification of entry and exit points of the city and the traffic-jam points at the entry roads of the city should be identified. He said that necessary steps should be made for uninterrupted flow of traffic at entry points and practical measures should be adopted instead of paperwork.

Provincial Minister Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Chairman Planning and Development, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, DG LDA, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore, member Punjab Assembly Umer Aftab, Muhammad Atif, Sadia Sohail, Secretary Housing and other members of the governing body of LDA was present on this occasion.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Lahore Ring Road Authority Office Complex here on Monday. He inspected various sections of the office complex and planted the sapling. He also inspected the intelligence traffic system. Commissioner Lahore Division, who is also the chairperson of Lahore Ring Road Authority gave a briefing to the Chief Minister. He was told that 23-KM long Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-I and II are completed in a period of twelve months through public-private partnership. Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Asif Nakai, Hashim Dogar, Malik Asad MPA, ACS, Secretary Information, Secretary Services, CCPO Lahore and others were also present on the occasion.