ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has disapproved the Punjab Bar Council’s (PbBC) Executive Committee resolution against Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa and termed it uncalled for and against the independence of judiciary.

Executive Committee of PBC also decided that the legal fraternity of the country will never support any move against supremacy of the Constitution and independence of the Judiciary.

The Executive Committee of PBC with Hafiz Muhammad Idris Sheikh in the Chair held its meeting which was attended by its members Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Muhammad Yousaf Laghari. PBC Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah and active member in bar politics Syed Qalb-i-Hassan attended the meeting on special invitation.

The Committee after deliberations and due consideration agreed with the motion and disapproved the Resolution passed by Executive Committee of the Punjab Bar Council on 20-04-2019 terming it as uncalled for and unnecessary rather violative of the independence of the Judiciary.

The Committee observed that the issue of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Justice Shoukat Aziz, which had been decided by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), is the past and closed transaction whereas the comments passed qua decision handed down by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa that being the decision of the Supreme Court, is absolutely uncalled for.

The Committee also expressed that Justice Qazi Faiz Isa is upright and competent Judge of the apex Court who always discharged judicial functions without any fear and favour. The Committee also reiterated that the legal fraternity in Pakistan would never support any move against supremacy of the Constitution and independence of the Judiciary.

The above decision of PBC’s Executive Committee has also been appreciated and supported by the Bar Councils and Bar Associations comprising of Vice-Chairmen and Chairmen, Executive Committees of Provincial and Islamabad Bar Councils and Presidents of High Court and District Bar Associations from different parts of the Country.