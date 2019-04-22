Share:

Rawalpindi-Punjab Inspector General of Police Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Monday that awarding departmental punishments to more than 54,000 officers and cops over various violations every year bore no fruit and the force had failed in showing satisfactory results.

“Punjab police are only left with a single option and that is to bring change and betterment in Thana Culture. There is no room for negligence and laziness in police department,” he said while addressing a Darbar at Police Lines Number 1.

Regional Police Officer Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, SSP Operations Ali Akbar Shah, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SP Saddar Circle Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, SP Potohar Capt (R) Dost Muhammad, SP Rawal Usman Tariq, other SPs, ASPs/SDPOs, SHOs and DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal attended the Darbar. The IGP said the police force cannot control crimes without the support of the public; therefore, police officers should enhance contacts with the public at every level and adopt good attitude towards citizens.

He said the Punjab Police have no space for the officials who support criminals and stern action would be taken against the Punjab Police officials involved in criminal activities.

IGP Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said that several special initiatives had been taken for the welfare of the Punjab Police including restoration of the Risk Allowance, provision of bulletproof jackets and latest modern. He said that a comprehensive system of accountability and transparency had been introduced in the Punjab Police . He said that elaborated measures had been taken to change the ‘thana culture’ and front desks have been set up at all police stations across Punjab to facilitate the public and method of digital FIR has also been introduced.

The IGP said the Punjab Police had given huge sacrifices in the war against terror and 1,400 police officer and cops had sacrificed their lives in the war so far. He said that every possible step had been taken to protect lives of the policemen. RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, while speaking on the occasion, said that Rawalpindi Region was a sensitive region and the police force had also been shielding the sensitive installations. He said that Rawalpindi police had also played a vital role in Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-Ul-Fassad operations and for implementing National Action Plan in the region.