Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on Monday de-recognized Rawal Medical College, Islamabad as it failed in fulfilling the required criteria of the PMDC. The Council in its 194th meeting reviewed inspection report of Rawal Medical College and decided to de-recognize it in view of its failure to fulfil the evaluation criteria for a private medical college.

However, as the matter is pending before the High Court, the Council directed for the decision to be placed before the court for further proceedings. The students of the college would be adjusted in other recognized colleges in the area as per law, it was decided.

The Council also approved the structure of new evaluation criteria for medical and dental colleges which entails in addition to initial recognition criteria a periodical performance evaluation of colleges and their corresponding rating in categories which would be publicly available for students also to make their decisions as to preferences.

Colleges in the lower categories will have a fixed period of one to 2 years to improve their performance and be promoted to the higher category failing which they will face penal action including suspension of admissions and thereafter, de-recognition.

The Council noted with concern that quantity without quality was a dangerous trend which needed to be curbed; therefore, the Council decided that all public colleges will also be evaluated for performance and rated to enable the provincial governments and universities responsible for these public colleges to focus on improvement. In administrative action, the Council suspended a deputy registrar, an assistant registrar, four officers and a member of the staff in response to inquiries and directed for show cause notices to be issued for hearing of these matters. The actions included the theft of an original file by a doctor from the offices of PM&DC against whom the Council directed an FIR to be lodged and disciplinary action be initiated.

According to official statement released by PM&DC, the council also approved disciplinary action against 10 doctors for suspension /cancellation of their licenses while further issuing notices to another four to appear to explain their conduct as borne out during the review of evidence.

The council also set down penalty of permanent cancellation of licenses of 2 doctors found to have prepared a medically false or incorrect post mortem report.

The council also approved the issuance of advisory notes to ten hospitals in respect of failure of systems and management on their part. These advisories will also be communicated to the relevant provincial health commissions for further inquiry.