ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police conducted an operation against those involved in drug peddling activities and arrested 42 drug-pushers besides recovery of huge cache of narcotics from them, a spokesman said.

Personnel of Counter-Terrorism Force, Rescue-15, Special Branch, operational police and ladies police participated in the operation. The police teams raided at various places in Dora Village, Athal, Pind Paracha, Bhidana, Bhekar Fateh Baksh, Tarlai, Sohdan, Barma Town, Nur Pur Shahan and others.

More than 959 houses and 278 suspects were searched during this operation while 1,382 persons were checked. The police impounded 39 motorbikes and two vehicles which were found without documents.

The police teams also arrested 42 drug pushers and 3 proclaimed offenders during the search operation.

A total of 13.06 kilograms of hashish, 3.731 kilograms of heroin and 173 wine bottles and weapons as well as ammunition were also recovered from these nabbed persons.