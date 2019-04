Share:

MIRPURKHAS -Jhuddo police claimed on Monday to have recovered two missing Hindu sisters in a raid near Digri Town.

According to police, two Hindu sisters including Lachmi, 20, and Laila, 16, had been missing from Jhuddo Town for last three days. A police team, led by SHO Iftikhar Bajwa, conducted a raid on a tip-off near Jhuddo Town. They recovered the girls and took them into custody. “The girls will be produced before a local court on Tuesday morning,” police said.