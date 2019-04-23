Share:

KARACHI-President Dr Arif Alvi Monday called for the early completion of Green Line Bus project in Karachi.

As per the statement issued, the president was briefed on federal government’s ongoing development projects in Sindh by Sindh Infrastructure Development Company. The meeting was also attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his last visit to the city announced Rs162 billion worth special package for infrastructure and other uplift projects in the city.

The programs that are launched under the federal government would be reviewed by the federal government representative in the province that is Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

While emphasizing the importance of green line bus project for travellers in Karachi, the president said the provision of basic facilities to the people of metropolis was among top priorities of the government. He also underlined the importance of such projects for the city, saying it is country’s economic hub and progress of the city is linked to the country’s progress. Briefed on other projects in the city, the president directed for completion of flyovers on Manghopir Road, Nishter Road and Sher Shah Suri Road under federal government’s Karachi Package by September this year.

He asked the authorities concerned to supply newly inducted firefighting equipment to Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) areas by collaboration between Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and SITE Associations for their effective utilization during any fire incident.

The president urged the authorities to speed up pace of work on all new development projects announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

BILL TO BE FINALISED WITHIN A MONTH

Sindh government has decided to form a separate Karachi master plan authority from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and a law draft is in the process of making to legislate on the matter from the provincial assembly.

This was told during a meeting of a cabinet committee formed by chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to review Karachi master plan and removal of encroachment from the city.

The meeting was chaired by local bodies minister Saeed Ghani and attended by provincial ministers for transport, law and information, concerned government officials, non-governmental organization dealing with architect and heritage and others.

During a briefing to the committee on Karachi master plan, it was told that after the apex court orders, a draft law is being prepared to separate Karachi master plan from the SBCA.

“A committee is formed to finalize legislation on the issue within a month after which it will be sent to the cabinet for approval,” the committee was told.

Yasmeen Lari, a representative of NGO dealing with heritage, informed that around 1600 sites have been identified and declared as heritage sites in the city after a fresh survey on the orders of apex court. “The authority on master plan will also include heritage sites and transport projects,” he said.

Speaking on removal of encroachments from the city, the local bodies minister Saeed Ghani said that they were bound to follow court orders on encroachment but realizing the ground realities, they have to file review on certain issue.

“We are still in the process to re-settle the shopkeepers whose shops were removed during anti-encroachment drive but it still need time, space and large fund to accommodate all,” he said adding that federal government had already halted funds under NFC causing problems for the province to complete its ongoing projects.