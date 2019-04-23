Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Utility Stores Corporation Zulqarnain Ali Khan called on Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Monday to discuss Ramazan Package, provision of essential commodities at Ramzan Bazars and strategy to provide items at subsidized rates with the collaboration of Utility Stores.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a strategy has been evolved to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan. People will be provided essential items on subsidized rates at Ramazan bazars which would start functioning from 25th Shaban. He said that no compromise would be made of quality, quantity and prices of the essential items. “No one will be allowed to deprive the poor their rights”, he said.

Collaboration of the Utility Stores will also be available for the provision of relief to the consumers. He said the departments have been assigned duties.

Zulqarnain Khan said that the corporation would cooperate with Punjab government for the provision of essential items to the masses at affordable rates during the holy month of fasting.