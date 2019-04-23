Share:

Declaring Iran a brother neighboring country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Tuesday said, “Removal of misunderstanding between Islamabad and Tehran was necessary.”

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that both the countries would have to further strengthen trade relations. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan took the cabinet into confidence on his recent visit to Iran and facilitated the new members of the cabinet.

The minister said,” Our national responsibilities have increased in the current situation.” She said that PM Imran would embark on China visit soon and added that he would sign a free trade ggreement with Beijing during the visit.

The minister said that the government in collaboration with all the stake holders would reduce medicines’ prices in the country. Criticizing the former government, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the committed fraud with the nation.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iran, on April 22, had agreed to set up a Joint Rapid Reaction Force to guard the common borders. The decision was taken at a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Imran Khan during talks in Tehran.