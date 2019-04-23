Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday will preside over a meeting of the reshuffled federal cabinet in Islamabad to analyse a 16-point agenda.

The meeting is expected to discuss changes in the key portfolios of the finance, interior and information ministries, including others.

Importantly, the premier will apprise the cabinet about key developments occurred during his recent visit to Iran.

According to sources, the cabinet will discuss matters pertaining to the economic situation of the country. Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will brief the members of the federal cabinet regarding economic policies to steer country out of crunch times.

The tax amnesty scheme is also expected to be discussed in today’s session.

Furthermore, the cabinet meeting is scheduled to discuss the changes for improving the current education system in the country, and formulating effective policies in this regard.

Besides, the use of freight trains by the government departments will be reviewed.

The cabinet will give approval to the appointment of finance member on deputation in the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The meeting will also discuss the matters related to tax wavier on Saudi development projects and will also mull over changing syllabus in the country.

It will be decided to reinstate a judge of Banking Court-I in Peshawar.

The federal cabinet is also anticipated to approve the Drought Response Plan 2019.

Cases of former members of the Board of Governors of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) will be reviewed.

A proposal is also included in the meeting agenda to hand over National Endowment Scholarship to Ministry of Planning and Development.

Regarding the recent hike in prices of essential commodities, the recommendations of the committee headed by the defense ministry will be presented.

In the previous meeting, the federal cabinet had approved establishment of ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Authority’, taking a step forward to fulfill the promise for construction of low-cost houses.

It must be noted that this will be the first meeting of the federal cabinet after a major reshuffle.

The cabinet has undergone a major reshuffle after former finance minister Asad Umar stepped down after being offered the energy portfolio. He has been replaced by Dr Hafeez Sheikh, who has been appointed as finance adviser.

Fawad Chaudhry, who was serving as information minister, has been given the portfolio of science and technology. In his place, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on the information.

Shehryar Afridi, who was serving as state minister for interior, has been appointed as the minister for States and Frontier Regions.

Brig (retired) Ijaz Shah has been named as the interior minister. He was serving as the minister for parliamentary affairs.