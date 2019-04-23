Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Government was striving hard for economic betterment of the country and soon the economic progress would be witnessed.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of businessmen, who called on him in Karachi in Tuesday. The President emphasized that revival of economy is the top priority of the Government. He added that the business community has an important role to play in this regard.

He underscored that Government is taking steps to ensure business and investment-friendly environment in the country as it is cornerstone for the economic progress and prosperity. He stressed that our industrialists and businessmen should focus on export-oriented products because increase in exports is pivotal for the economic stability.

He also stated that Pakistan has faced numerous challenges during the past few years due to which business community has also suffered a lot. He appreciated the services of business community towards the development of the country and hoped that they will continue to play proactive role in this regard.

The delegation apprised the President regarding the functioning of district chambers and offered few recommendations and suggestions for improving the economic structure and business environment in the country. The President assured the delegation of his full support.