KARACHI-Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed resolutions against killings in separate incidents of Hazarganji and Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan province.

The resolution on killings of Hazara community members in a suicide attack in Hazarganji was jointly tabled by PPPP lawmaker Nadir Magsi, MQM-P lawmaker Rana Ansar and GDA lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and was unanimously adopted by the house.

The mover, Nadir Magsi while condemning the attack on Hazara community said that such incidents would affect the foreign investments in port city of Gwadar.

“Targeting Balochistan will be an attempt to destabilise the country and the authorities concerned should take stern action against those responsible of such violent incidents,” he demanded.

MQM-P lawmaker Rana Ansar demanded to form a committee aimed at safeguarding lives and properties of Hazara community. “Why the state is not taking responsibility of their lives. Are they not Pakistanis?” she asked.

Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza blamed inaction on National Action Plan for such incidents and said that a certain mindset is behind such incidents and stern action is needed against it.

Resolution condemns Coastal Highway attack

The treasury and opposition members including PPPP lawmaker Sardar Khan Chandio and PTI MPA Seema Zia also brought a joint resolution against killing of armed forces men at the hands of separatist elements in Balochistan at Makran Coastal Highway.

Such incidents are carried out in the name of Baloch people but I wanted to assure that we are united under the flag of Pakistan, said Sardar Chandio.

He said that entire nation stands alongside the armed forces against the enemies of the country.

The house later adopted the resolution unanimously.

The house also adopted a resolution condemning series of attacks targeting hotels and churches in parts of Sri Lanka that claimed lives of over 200 people.

The members said that the terrorism does not belong to any religion or region and all nations across globe should work for its elimination.

Post-budget debate

The post-budget debate and discussion on expenditures of provincial government in first two quarters of the ongoing fiscal year Monday began in the house and only a treasury lawmaker spoke on it due to shortage of time.

The parliamentary minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla later tabled a motion in the house calling for suspension of all other agenda of house and debate on the topics in upcoming sittings in the assembly, which was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

Speaking on it, the PPPP lawmaker Sohrab Sarki said that the provincial government has completed many projects during the fiscal year that it had announced in the budget.

“Sindh is far ahead in implementation of its projects,” he said and further claimed that situation has improved a lot in Karachi after provincial government launched mega projects in the city.

The city that once had litter all round is now could be compared with Islamabad, he claimed.

He further claimed that the party has served its vote bank in the rural province and the people had once again reposed their trust and brought them to the assembly in large numbers.

Meanwhile, MQM-P Parliamentary Leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil in his call attention notice said that fake job letters have been issued by the provincial government officials and asked what action was taken against it.

While blaming the provincial government of biasness towards urban areas of the province in providing government jobs, he said that they would raise this issue at all relevant forums and with NAB and other authorities.

He said that they reject the 18th amendment and provincial autonomy under which the people of the city are deprived of jobs in government sector.

Speaking on it, the parliamentary minister informed that the Sindh police had arrested a gang involved in distributing fake job letters.

The house proceedings were later adjourned for Tuesday afternoon.