PESHAWAR - SNGPL Peshawar Region Task force team conducted several raids during the ongoing operation against gas pilferage, jointly with district administration of various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the spokesperson of SNGPL, during the anti-theft operations in Karak, Bannu, Kohat and Lakki Marwat, SNGPL removed illegal gas connections to two welding workshops, power generation units, four hotels and three Tandoor shops. Police have lodged 7 FIRs and arrested owners of these industrial and commercial units. The sources also added that raids have been conducted in various areas of Peshawar including Pakha Ghulam, Serband, Bazidkhel, Surezai, Tehkal, Regi, SufaidDheri, Mathra, Chagar Matti and localities around Charsadda road. During these raids, 1650 feet illegal gas pipeline network, 317 illegal gas connections and 43 tampered meters have been removed. The sources also informed that during these operations, 02 illegally developed housing societies have been disconnected on Dalazak Road. Meanwhile, SNGPL task force during raids at hotels have disconnected 03 illegal gas connections. Police have lodged 5 FIRs during these raids.